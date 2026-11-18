Baloku: Five officials to testify today before the investigative commission on the Arlinda Zekaj case

The investigative commission on the Arlinda Zekaj case will begin interviewing witnesses today at 08:30, Vetëvendosje MP Armend Baloku announced.

According to Baloku, a total of five officials will appear before the commission, and a large media presence is expected. He said the questions were drawn up based on the latest reports received from the relevant institutions.

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The MP described it as a long day carrying great responsibility. He said commission members are on the right track to fulfill their duty with seriousness and responsibility.

Baloku stressed that the case has shocked the public and that the commission must do everything it can to uncover the truth.