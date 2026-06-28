Average net salary in North Macedonia rises to 790 euros, IT remains the highest-paid sector with more than 1,400 euros

According to official data, the average monthly net salary in North Macedonia has reached 48,779 denars, which translates to approximately 790 euros. However, income levels vary significantly across different sectors, with the gap in some cases reaching several hundred euros.

Information and communication leads in terms of wages, with an average of 87,272 denars, or around 1,420 euros. It is followed by financial and insurance activities, where the average salary is 77,716 denars, approximately 1,265 euros, while mining and quarrying records 57,864 denars, or around 940 euros.

Të lidhura

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At the bottom of the list is the accommodation and food service sector, where the average salary reaches 34,846 denars, which is about 565 euros. It is followed by agriculture, forestry and fishing with 37,387 denars, or around 608 euros, as well as administrative and support services with 39,689 denars, approximately 645 euros.

Compared with the same month a year earlier, the average net salary in April 2026 increased by 7.3 percent, confirming the continuation of the wage growth trend in the country.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 10:18

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