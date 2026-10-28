Austrian media on protests in Tirana: Citizens demand Rama’s resignation and accuse the government of corruption

Austrian daily Die Presse has reported on protests in the Albanian capital, highlighting clashes between citizens and the police, dissatisfaction with Edi Rama’s government and corruption allegations linked to his rule.

According to the article, citizens have been protesting since spring and are demanding the prime minister’s resignation. In addition to the scandals involving the government, social difficulties and the pronounced gap between the rich and the poor are also at the heart of the discontent.

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“Social conditions and the wide gap between the poor and the rich are bringing many people onto the streets. In Tirana, however, it is not easy to make out banners with written demands. Nevertheless, everyone agrees that Edi Rama must leave office,” Die Presse writes.

The Austrian newspaper also describes clashes between protesters and law enforcement forces. It mentions tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons used during police interventions, as well as damage to businesses and the city’s infrastructure.

The article also addresses Rama’s warnings of tougher measures against participants if the protests turn violent.

“The prime minister wants to increase the severity of punishments for protesters. If the protests escalate into violence, every participant could now face fines exceeding €5,000,” the article says.

The report comes as protests against the government continue in Tirana. Calls for Rama’s resignation have been accompanied by student boycotts of classes and repeated clashes with police. Social discontent, corruption allegations and the handling of the protests remain among the main reasons for the public reaction.

A loud bang erupts and, moments later, central Tirana is covered by clouds of tear gas. An elderly man puts on a gas mask, while other protesters protect their eyes with ski or diving goggles, or wear disposable masks. Without them, breathing becomes difficult. When police fire tear-gas grenades, the crowd quickly retreats in the opposite direction and disperses into the narrow streets behind Skanderbeg Square.

In the Albanian capital, the confrontation between protesters and security forces has become a scene repeated every day. Peaceful marches take place in the center in the afternoon, but police intervene with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons. The situation then often degenerates into violence that continues until late at night.

Protests began in spring

While protest movements have shaken several European countries, citizens in Albania have been taking to the streets since spring. Initially, the rallies opposed a planned construction project in a protected natural area, backed by the government of Prime Minister Edi Rama. The investor is Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump. Since then, the protest has expanded.

Lea, one of the protesters, recently returned to Albania after a long period abroad. “I see my future in Albania,” the 26-year-old says, but adds that many things are not working properly. She mentions “living conditions, the healthcare system, salaries and non-transparent agreements” and opposes the “sale of the country.”

Discontent over social conditions and the major economic divide between the rich and the poor is fueling participation in the protests. Nevertheless, according to the newspaper, banners with written demands are rarely seen in Tirana.

One point unites the protesters: they are demanding Edi Rama’s resignation.

Rama has led the country of 2.4 million people since 2013. Before becoming prime minister, he was mayor of Tirana for many years. The politician, known for wearing sneakers, attracted attention for his unconventional approach to politics and his creative approach to running the city.

During his rule, however, several major corruption scandals have emerged involving senior government figures and officials from his Socialist Party. Most recently, the cases have gained momentum through SPAK, the anti-corruption agency, whose successful operation is one of the conditions for Albania’s membership in the EU.

“There is no other country as corrupt as Albania,” says another protester, pointing to her sunglasses.

The woman, who introduces herself as Ledi, says plainclothes officers are photographing protesters. According to her, the photographs are being used to pressure participants and their families.

The 48-year-old is also worried about the consequences she could face at work, in a public institution. She is standing near the Ministry of Education with four other women. Their calls merge with the chants and applause of hundreds of people: “Rama must resign.”

Asked whether the prime minister will step down, Ledi says: “I’m afraid not. But I am here to defend my dignity.”

Burned bus shelters

After a long period of peaceful protests, clashes in the streets are now taking place almost every day. Protesters have been beaten and arrested, while police officers have been injured. Shops have been burned along the routes taken by rallies in the center. Bus shelters and rubbish containers have also been set on fire.

On the windows of businesses, whose shutters were closed in advance for protection, a message has been posted: “We are on your side. Do not damage our business.”

Rama has called on protesters to engage in dialogue and, in a highly publicized move, placed chairs on the sidewalk in front of the prime minister’s office. During the day, they were used only by groups of tourists who stopped there. Protesters, meanwhile, say the opportunity for dialogue has passed. On Sunday, they set the chairs on fire.

Tougher punishments planned

The prime minister intends to increase sanctions for participants in the protests. If the rallies are accompanied by violence, all participants risk fines of more than €5,000.

In a country where the average salary, according to official data, is just under €900, this amount is extremely high. In a video message over the weekend, Rama said: “Those calling for my resignation are mistaken if they think they can impose it through violence or other means.”

“For Rama, dialogue is a monologue”

Rama claims that the protesters are seeking to block Albania’s EU membership. The country aims to join the European Union by 2030. Many protesters reject the prime minister’s accusations.

According to them, the EU is supporting the wrong side and is thereby damaging its own credibility.

“When Rama says dialogue, he means a monologue,” one man says. “He lives in his own world.”

Many protesters are dissatisfied that Brussels does not criticize Rama. “I am disappointed with the EU,” the man says. According to him, the prime minister presents himself as reasonable abroad, while in Albania he behaves like a “dictator.” “The EU needs to wake up,” he adds before leaving.