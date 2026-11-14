Assembly held behind closed doors as Rama doubles political leaders in the regions; who will lead Tirana

At a meeting of the Socialist Party’s National Assembly in Gjiri i Lalëzit, Prime Minister Edi Rama began reorganizing political leadership in the regions.

Albana Koçiu and Ervin Demo have been appointed co-leaders for the Tirana region, according to information Top Channel journalist Muhamed Veliu received on the matter.

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The changes also include adding political leaders: their number will increase from 12 to 24, with two for each region, according to the latest information.

Top Channel had previously reported that this option was under consideration as part of the reorganization of the Socialist Party’s structures ahead of the local elections on May 9, 2027.

Rama is continuing his discussions with Assembly members, while the names of the political leaders for the other regions are also expected to be announced.