ASH calls for transparency over BCG vaccines: Children’s health is no place for experiments

The Alliance for Albanians believes that information about BCG vaccines has raised serious concerns and is calling for an immediate response from the Ministry of Health and VLEN.

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According to ASH, the two batches of BCG vaccine that came under suspicion in Croatia following cases of osteomyelitis in four children have already been used in North Macedonia. Their expiration date passed in June, while following the alert from Croatia, the use of the vaccine produced by the Bulgarian manufacturer was halted. The immunization process will continue with vaccines from a Japanese manufacturer.

According to the party, this situation requires answers to several essential questions: how many children in North Macedonia were vaccinated with these two batches, and whether they were monitored or subjected to special examinations following the notifications from Croatia.

ASH is also asking why the public was informed only after the concern became known in another country.

The party stresses that the statement that no adverse reactions have been identified so far is not sufficient. The Ministry of Health, it says, must make all data public, including the number of children vaccinated with these batches, the results of examinations and analyses, as well as the measures taken after the concerns were raised.

“VLEN must understand that the Ministry of Health is no place for improvisation and delayed responses. When it comes to the health of newborns, institutions must respond in a timely and transparent manner, with full responsibility,” the Alliance for Albanians said.

ASH is calling for immediate transparency and concrete answers, stressing that children’s health cannot be addressed through silence or explanations provided only after the issue becomes public./Telegrafi/