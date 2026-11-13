APK to present 2026–2030 strategic development framework on Monday

APK to present 2026–2030 strategic development framework on Monday

The Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (APK) will present its 2026–2030 strategic development framework on Monday. The document sets out its vision, objectives and strategic priorities for the coming years, with the aim of strengthening institutional capacity and improving mechanisms for preventing corruption.

The presentation comes as the European Commission’s 2026 report on Kosovo has noted progress in APK’s work, particularly its proactive approach and handling of whistleblowing cases.

Të lidhura

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According to the reported results, external whistleblowing reports rose by 91.7 percent in 2025 compared with the previous year. Integrity plans have been adopted by 91.4 percent of institutions, while 99 percent of officials met the deadline for declaring their assets.

At the event, APK director Yll Buleshkaj will give a brief presentation of the framework, focusing on its vision, strategic objectives and development priorities for 2026–2030.

The program also includes a panel discussion titled “The importance of strategic planning in strengthening institutions to prevent and combat corruption.” Senior representatives from the European Union Office in Kosovo, UNDP, the OSCE Mission in Kosovo, embassies and key domestic institutions will take part, including the Kosovo Tax Administration, the Kosovo Judicial Council and the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council.

Participants will discuss how strategic planning, cooperation and interinstitutional coordination help strengthen mechanisms for preventing and combating corruption. The discussion will also cover the supporting role of civil society and international partners in this process.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 17:54

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