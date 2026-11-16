American basketball player detained at Nigerian airport with around 34 kg of marijuana, could face life in prison

Greene Da’monte Khiree, an American basketball player, has been arrested in Nigeria on suspicion of trying to smuggle around 34 kilograms of marijuana into the country. Nigeria’s strict drug trafficking laws mean he could face life imprisonment.

Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said the 28-year-old is from the U.S. state of Georgia. According to The Guardian, he was detained last Wednesday at Lagos’s main airport, where he had arrived from Thailand via the United Arab Emirates.

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According to the authorities, the basketball player was leaving the airport with his carry-on luggage, having left behind two checked suitcases. A search of the bags uncovered 32 packages of marijuana weighing a total of 33.95 kilograms, as well as a tracking device.

During questioning, Greene allegedly told investigators that he had traveled to Nigeria to build contacts and networks that could help his basketball career. The NDLEA, however, claims that information found on his phone shows he knew about the drug trafficking and was involved in it.

Damonte Greene is listed as a player for the Pattani Raptors, a team competing in Thailand’s Premier League. Earlier, he played college basketball for Reinhardt University and South Georgia Technical College. Before moving to Thailand, he also played for semiprofessional teams in the U.S.; he later represented several teams in the Thai league.

The incident once again highlights cases of American basketball players implicated in similar drug-related cases outside the U.S. WNBA star Brittney Griner was imprisoned in Russia in a case involving marijuana and was released in December 2022.