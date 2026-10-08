Ali Ahmeti on Nexha Lutfia: After 25 years by my side, I have lost a friend

Ali Ahmeti on Nexha Lutfia: After 25 years by my side, I have lost a friend

Ali Ahmeti, leader of the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), has expressed his sorrow over the death of Nexhadi Lutfia, known as Nexha, who had looked after his appearance as his barber for 25 years.

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Ahmeti said Nexha had been by his side from 2001 until two months ago. Over time, their relationship grew into one of friendship and mutual respect.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nexhadi Lutfia, Nexha.

From 2001 until two months ago, he was by my side in a special role. With the skill of his hands, he looked after my appearance, but over the years our relationship became much more than that: a friendship built on respect.

During our regular meetings, alongside everyday conversations, we also discussed political and social issues. Nexha was curious, attentive and interested in the developments around us. Our simple conversations often turned into important discussions, in which he raised questions, observations and perspectives that showed he closely followed the times in which he lived.

Today, I have not only lost the barber who looked after my appearance for 25 years. I have lost a friend, a conversation partner and a good person whose presence had become part of our everyday lives.

I will always remember him with respect and gratitude,” Ahmeti wrote.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 14:55

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