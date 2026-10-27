Albulena Haxhiu’s visit to North Macedonia, Skopje introduces special traffic measures

Albulena Haxhiu’s visit to North Macedonia, Skopje introduces special traffic measures

Skopje will implement a special traffic regime today as part of the security measures for the official visit of the Speaker of the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo, Albulena Haxhiu.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Haxhiu is expected to visit the Republic of North Macedonia today. For this reason, the Road Traffic Safety Unit will take special measures in the central area of Skopje.

Të lidhura

None found

The ministry has asked all traffic participants to follow the instructions of police officers.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 09:17

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