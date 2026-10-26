Albulena Haxhiu to visit North Macedonia tomorrow, special traffic regime introduced in Skopje

North Macedonia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that tomorrow, Tuesday, October 27, 2026, Albulena Haxhiu, president of the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo, will pay an official visit to the Republic of North Macedonia.

Because of the visit, the Road Traffic Safety Unit will implement special traffic measures in central Skopje.

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The Ministry of Internal Affairs called on all citizens participating in traffic to comply with the instructions and orders of police officers.