Albanian diaspora in Vienna meets Chancellor Stocker and brings students’ voices to the Austrian Parliament and the President of Austria

A group of protest coordinators and members of the Albanian diaspora in Austria held a series of meetings yesterday at Austria’s highest state institutions, with a clear message: the students and young people protesting in Tirana are not alone.

The delegation met face-to-face with Austria’s Federal Chancellor, Christian Stocker, personally handing him the diaspora’s official letter and directly presenting its concerns about the situation in Albania.

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At the Austrian Parliament, the delegation held discussions with representatives of four parties: the ÖVP, SPÖ, NEOS and the Greens (Grüne). Contacts were exchanged with representatives of NEOS, the ÖVP and the SPÖ to continue communication.

At the same time, the letter was also handed to the secretary of the Federal President of Austria, who assured them that he would forward it directly to the President.

What the diaspora is asking for:

In the letter addressed to Chancellor Christian Stocker, the government and members of parliament, the diaspora expresses deep concern over reports of disproportionate use of force against protesters, intervention by individuals without police insignia, violations of the rights of detainees, attacks on first-aid stations, as well as public threats against students and their families. Attached to the letter is a 146-page dossier containing reports, videos and sources, prepared by lawyer Dea Nini.

The diaspora is asking Austrian institutions for:

– a parliamentary interpellation in the Austrian Parliament regarding violence against protesters;

– the Foreign Ministry to raise the issue and request an official position from the Albanian authorities;

– Austria to raise its voice in the European Parliament and the European Commission, so that respect for human rights carries weight in the accession negotiations;

– independent monitoring of the judicial proceedings against students and minors.

Albanian students are not protesting against European values—they are demanding precisely the rights and freedoms that Europe stands for. Your voice has reached the Federal Chancellor directly today, the halls of the Austrian Parliament and the office of the President. The diaspora stands with you, wholeheartedly and with determination.

You are not alone.