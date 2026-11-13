AIP presents its 2027 plan: Five objectives, including a framework for the use of artificial intelligence

AIP presents its 2027 plan: Five objectives, including a framework for the use of artificial intelligence

The Information and Privacy Agency (AIP) has presented its Annual Performance Plan for 2027 to representatives of non-governmental organizations.

At the meeting, Information and Privacy Commissioner Krenare Sogojeva Dermaku discussed the priorities and objectives the agency has set for the coming year with civil society representatives.

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According to an AIP announcement on Facebook, the plan includes five main objectives. They include aligning the legal framework for personal data protection with European and international standards, digitizing work processes, and making the Case Management System (CMS) fully operational.

The plan also calls for developing an institutional framework for the use of artificial intelligence and strengthening institutional cooperation and international representation. Oversight of the implementation of legislation on personal data protection and access to public documents remains a priority.

Sogojeva Dermaku emphasized the importance of continued cooperation with civil society organizations. She described them as important partners in promoting and advancing the rights to personal data protection and access to public documents.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 17:07

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