After suspension of her sentence by GJKKO, mother and 4-month-old baby leave Pojska prison

After suspension of her sentence by GJKKO, mother and 4-month-old baby leave Pojska prison

Greta Gjoci left the premises of IEVP Pojska today after GJKKO decided to suspend the execution of her sentence. Only one day earlier, the 33-year-old had been sent to prison together with her 4-month-old baby.

Të lidhura

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Gjoci had been sentenced to 6 years and 8 months in prison. Her placement in a cell with the small child drew the attention of institutions, while the People’s Advocate began verifying the conditions and treatment of the mother and baby. As part of this process, a working group visited the institution and held a meeting with Greta.

With today’s decision, GJKKO suspended the execution of the sentence for one year, enabling her release from prison.

After the procedures were completed, the 33-year-old’s husband went to IEVP Pojska to pick her up. Greta Gjoci left the prison together with her husband and 4-month-old baby, heading to their home.

Family members chose not to speak in front of the cameras at the moment of their exit. However, away from the cameras, they thanked the court for today’s decision, without making public statements to the media.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 17:58

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