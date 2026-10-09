Accused of taking a bribe, GJKKO imposes security measure on Elbasan incinerator administrator

The Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO) has imposed the security measure of house arrest on Leli Kaja, the administrator of the Elbasan incinerator, who was arrested a few days ago for bribery.

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The administrator of “ECO-ELB” was arrested on October 5 after an operation carried out by SPAK on charges of passive corruption.

He is suspected of having demanded and received 400,000 lekë from the administrator of a business operator, in exchange for not performing his duties.

Leli Kaja’s name had earlier been included in the Elbasan Prosecutor’s Office investigation into the activity of “ECO-ELB.”

In July 2025, as part of this investigation, 14 searches were carried out at the homes of people connected to the case, including the home of the company administrator.