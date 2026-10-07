Accused of corruption and violating equality in tenders, Gentian Gjyli and Erald Elezi appear at SPAK

The former head of the Albanian Road Authority, Gentian Gjyli, and former KESH director Erald Elezi appeared again today at the Special Prosecutor’s Office. According to the media, Gjyli stayed at the SPAK premises for at least 30 minutes, accompanied by his lawyer.

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The two subordinates of former Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku, Gjyli and Elezi, also appeared at SPAK weeks ago in connection with the ongoing investigations into them, as they are accused of corruption and “violating the equality of participants in tenders.”