46-year-old from Negotina dies after falling from a stable roof

G.S., 46, from Negotina in Gostivar, has died at the “Mother Teresa” Clinical Center in Skopje. On 14.11.2026, at 08:30, the Tetovo Department of Internal Affairs was informed that he had succumbed to his injuries.

A day earlier, on 13.11.2026, at 11:40, the Gostivar Medical Center had reported to the Tetovo Department of Internal Affairs that G.S. had been brought in with serious bodily injuries. Due to his condition, he was later transferred to the clinics in Skopje.

Të lidhura None found

According to the reported information, the 46-year-old fell from the roof of a stable in the area of the village of Negotinë, which he was repairing.

Authorities are taking steps to establish the circumstances of the case.