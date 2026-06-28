14 drivers arrested in Skopje, seven of them were driving without a license

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that over the past 24 hours, police have detained 14 drivers across the country for reckless driving.

According to the statement, seven of them were driving without a driver’s license, including two in Skopje, two in Rosoman, two in Kumanovo, and one in the Kavadarci area.

Të lidhura

None found

Also, five drivers were detained for driving under the influence of alcohol, namely in Kavadarci, Sveti Nikole, Negotino, Gevgelija, and on the Veles–Gradsko highway.

Meanwhile, two other drivers were deprived of their liberty after traveling in the wrong direction on the Gostivar–Tetovo road section.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs stressed that after all cases are fully documented, the appropriate criminal charges will be filed.

The ministry calls on all road users to respect traffic rules and regulations, not to drive vehicles without having passed the driver’s license exam, if they have been banned from driving, or when they are under the influence of alcohol.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 17:04

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