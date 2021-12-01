Ylli i Romës rezulton pozitiv me Covid-19 (FOTO LAJM)

18-vjeçari i talentuar i Romës, Afena-Gyan ka rezultuar pozitiv me virusin e njohur.

Sulmuesi ishte protagonist në fitoren 0-2 ndaj Genoa me dy gola të shënuar, madje dhe u bë viral edhe me videon ku Mourinho i bleu një palë atlete të cilat ishin të preferuarat e djaloshit.

Klubi kryeqytetas konfirmon se djaloshi është pozitiv me Covid-19./h.ll/albeu.com

The club can confirm that, following the latest round of testing, forward Felix Afena-Gyan has tested positive for COVID-19. #ASRoma

Tomorrow I’ll be supporting my teammates from in front of the TV. Waiting to test negative and to return to training. Forza #ASRoma 💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/befeTcSHYP

— Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan (@ohenegyanfelix9) November 30, 2021