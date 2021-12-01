Ylli i Romës rezulton pozitiv me Covid-19 (FOTO LAJM)

18-vjeçari i talentuar i Romës, Afena-Gyan ka rezultuar pozitiv me virusin e njohur.

Sulmuesi ishte protagonist në fitoren 0-2 ndaj Genoa me dy gola të shënuar, madje dhe u bë viral edhe me videon ku Mourinho i bleu një palë atlete të cilat ishin të preferuarat e djaloshit.

Klubi kryeqytetas konfirmon se djaloshi është pozitiv me Covid-19./h.ll/albeu.com


Shtuar 1.12.2021 08:34

Tags: ,
Binjakët që ruajnë C.Ronaldon janë nën hetim

Binjakët që ruajnë C.Ronaldon janë nën hetim
Messi sot do të prezantojë “Topin e Artë” në Parc des Princes, pritet një spektakël

Messi sot do të prezantojë “Topin e Artë” në Parc des Princes, pritet një spektakël
Allegri “injoron” Ronaldon dhe thotë se Messi e meritoi Topin e Artë

Allegri “injoron” Ronaldon dhe thotë se Messi e meritoi Topin e Artë
PREMIER LEAGUE/ Everton – Liverpool, formacionet e mundshme (FOTO LAJM)

PREMIER LEAGUE/ Everton – Liverpool, formacionet e mundshme (FOTO LAJM)
Ndeshja midis Përmetit dhe Labërisë bëhet virale botërisht (VIDEO)

Ndeshja midis Përmetit dhe Labërisë bëhet virale botërisht (VIDEO)
Sergio Ramos, sërish në tribunë

Sergio Ramos, sërish në tribunë
Lebron James rezulton pozitiv me Covid-19

Lebron James rezulton pozitiv me Covid-19
Formacionet e mundshme Inter-Spezia, Inter me dy mungesa kryesore (FOTO LAJM)

Formacionet e mundshme Inter-Spezia, Inter me dy mungesa kryesore (FOTO LAJM)