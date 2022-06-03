Videoja e mrekullueshme e Liverpool për 130 vitet e jetës

Sot shënohet 130 vjetori i themelimit të Liverpool-it, ku klubi publikon një video të bukur, kushtuar ditëlindjes së tij.

Për këtë po flasin Kenny Dalglish, Steven Gerrard, John Barnes, Jamie Carragher, Phil Thompson, Jordan Henderson dhe Jurgen Klopp, duke shpjeguar se çfarë do të thotë për ta të duan Liverpoolin, duke e bërë atë unik.

Shtuar 3.06.2022 16:49

