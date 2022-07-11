“Shpërthejnë” raportimet e fundit, Lewandowski brenda javës do të transferohet te Barcelona

Pak minuta më parë kanë filluar të qarkullojnë raportime se Leëandoëski dhe Barcelona do të bashkohen së bashku brenda kësaj jave.

Shumë gazetarë të sportit nga e gjithë bota kanë filluar pak më parë të shkruajnë nëpër rrjetet e tyre sociale se Bayern Munich është gati tashmë të lejojë polakun të transferohet në Spanjë. Gjithashtu raportime të tjera thonë se sulmuesi polak është kthyer në Gjermani por familja e tij ndodhet ende në Spanjë.

Duket se Barcelona do të firmosë brenda javës me Robert Lewandowski, edhe pse ende asgjë e konfirmuar, gjithçka shihet si një dritë në fund të tunelit për Barcelonën./ h.ll/albeu.com

🚨🚨| Everyone at Bayern Munich considers that Robert Lewandowski has already left the club. @BILD [🎖️]

🚨 Robert Lewandowski’s inner circle believe his move to Barcelona could be completed as early as this week.

Bayern are now open to his departure and the transfer is heating up again.

(Source: @sport) pic.twitter.com/2VBEgSxisl

— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 11, 2022