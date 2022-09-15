“Oh, si Johan Cruyff”, Guardiola komenton super golin e Haaland përballë Dortmundit  (VIDEO)

Pep Guardiola me te drejtë ka thurur elozhe të shumta për sulmuesin e tij, Erling Haaland.
Tekniku spanjoll, duket se është i impresionuar nga norvegjezi, aq më shumë pas golit të fitores “Etihad” përballë Borusia Dortmundit.
Guardiola e ka krehasauar golin e Haaland me një gol të legjës holandeze dhe Barcelonës, Johan Cruyff.
“Kur e pashë atë gol, mendova ‘Oh, si Johan Cruyff”. Cruyff shënoi një gol të tillë ndaj Atletico Madridit”, përfundoi Pep.
Goli i Johan Cruyff:
Erling Haaland Today scored the same Goal Johan Cruyff scored against Atletico Madrid @atletienglish in 1973/74 season…@FCBarcelona won the League that Year…!! pic.twitter.com/uOXwY63c1f
— ACHIMOTA SARKODIE🇬🇭™️ (@Naks_GH) September 14, 2022
Goli i Erling Haaland:
Haaland is unreal 🤯😳#ucl #haaland #erlinghaaland #mancity #manchestercity #UEFAChampionsLeague2022 #uefa pic.twitter.com/22ZokN3nNN
— Aisha (@Aishamua19) September 14, 2022
/albeu.com