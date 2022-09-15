“Oh, si Johan Cruyff”, Guardiola komenton super golin e Haaland përballë Dortmundit  (VIDEO)

Pep Guardiola me te drejtë ka thurur elozhe të shumta për sulmuesin e tij, Erling Haaland.

Tekniku spanjoll, duket se është i impresionuar nga norvegjezi, aq më shumë pas golit të fitores “Etihad” përballë Borusia Dortmundit.

Guardiola e ka krehasauar golin e Haaland me një gol të legjës holandeze dhe Barcelonës, Johan Cruyff.

“Kur e pashë atë gol, mendova ‘Oh, si Johan Cruyff”. Cruyff shënoi një gol të tillë ndaj Atletico Madridit”, përfundoi Pep.

Goli i Johan Cruyff:

Goli i Erling Haaland:

/albeu.com

Shtuar 15.09.2022 14:54

Tags: , ,
Vrasja e Triumf Rizës në Kosovë, Enver Sekiraqa deklarohet sërish i pafajshëm

Vrasja e Triumf Rizës në Kosovë, Enver Sekiraqa deklarohet sërish i pafajshëm
Çudit Vuçiç: Po na rrëmbejnë Kosovën, nuk falim asnjë pëllëmbë tokë

Çudit Vuçiç: Po na rrëmbejnë Kosovën, nuk falim asnjë pëllëmbë tokë
NATIONS LEAGUE/ Lista e lojtarëve të grumbulluar të Francës, Gjermanisë dhe Anglisë

NATIONS LEAGUE/ Lista e lojtarëve të grumbulluar të Francës, Gjermanisë dhe Anglisë
Holandezët krijojnë automjetin e parë që absorbon karbon, pastron ajrin ndërsa është në lëvizje

Holandezët krijojnë automjetin e parë që absorbon karbon, pastron ajrin ndërsa është në lëvizje
Rusia forcon marrëdhëniet me Iranin, rrisin qarkullimin tregtar të mallrave

Rusia forcon marrëdhëniet me Iranin, rrisin qarkullimin tregtar të mallrave
Katar 2022: Anketa e amnistisë, FIFA kompeson punëtorët e shfrytëzuar

Katar 2022: Anketa e amnistisë, FIFA kompeson punëtorët e shfrytëzuar
E RËNDË/ Dy vajza të mitura gjenden të varura në pemë, policia: I rrëmbyen dhe i përdhunuan (FOTO LAJM)

E RËNDË/ Dy vajza të mitura gjenden të varura në pemë, policia: I rrëmbyen dhe i përdhunuan (FOTO LAJM)
Detyroi të dashurën të abortonte, përkeqësohen marrëdhëniet mes Putin dhe Kabaevës

Detyroi të dashurën të abortonte, përkeqësohen marrëdhëniet mes Putin dhe Kabaevës