“Oh, si Johan Cruyff”, Guardiola komenton super golin e Haaland përballë Dortmundit  (VIDEO)

Pep Guardiola me te drejtë ka thurur elozhe të shumta për sulmuesin e tij, Erling Haaland.

Tekniku spanjoll, duket se është i impresionuar nga norvegjezi, aq më shumë pas golit të fitores “Etihad” përballë Borusia Dortmundit.

Guardiola e ka krehasauar golin e Haaland me një gol të legjës holandeze dhe Barcelonës, Johan Cruyff.

“Kur e pashë atë gol, mendova ‘Oh, si Johan Cruyff”. Cruyff shënoi një gol të tillë ndaj Atletico Madridit”, përfundoi Pep.

Goli i Johan Cruyff:

Erling Haaland Today scored the same Goal Johan Cruyff scored against Atletico Madrid @atletienglish in 1973/74 season…@FCBarcelona won the League that Year…!! pic.twitter.com/uOXwY63c1f

