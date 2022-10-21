Një tjetër legjendë i thotë lamtumirë futbollit, Ribery var këpucët në gozhdë

Salernitana falenderon Franck Ribery, një futbollist që nga sot i thotë lamtumirë zyrtarisht futbollit.

Francezi nuk shkëputet nga bota e sportit, pasi do t’i bashkohet stafit të Davide Nicola në Salerno.

Nesër kampioni francez, i cili vendosi që në moshën 39-vjeçare të varë këpucët, do të përshëndetet nga tifozeria para ndeshjes ndaj Spezias./ h.ll/albeu.com

The ball stops. The feelings inside me do not. ✨

Thanks to everyone for this great adventure. 🙏🏼#FR7 #Elhamdoulillah pic.twitter.com/Ku4i1MeEbE

— Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) October 21, 2022