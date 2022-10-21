Një tjetër legjendë i thotë lamtumirë futbollit, Ribery var këpucët në gozhdë

Salernitana falenderon Franck Ribery, një futbollist që nga sot i thotë lamtumirë zyrtarisht futbollit.

Francezi nuk shkëputet nga bota e sportit, pasi do t’i bashkohet stafit të Davide Nicola në Salerno.

Nesër kampioni francez, i cili vendosi që në moshën 39-vjeçare të varë këpucët, do të përshëndetet nga tifozeria para ndeshjes ndaj Spezias./ h.ll/albeu.com

Shtuar 21.10.2022 14:20

Tags: , ,
Ambasadorja Kim takon gjyqtarët e GJKKO: Ju nxis të bëni punën me ndershmëri

Ambasadorja Kim takon gjyqtarët e GJKKO: Ju nxis të bëni punën me ndershmëri
Korrupsion me rrugën Kardhiq-Delvinë, SPAK merr të pandehur ish-drejtoreshën e tenderave në ARRSH

Korrupsion me rrugën Kardhiq-Delvinë, SPAK merr të pandehur ish-drejtoreshën e tenderave në ARRSH
Italia në Kupën e Botës 2022? Gazetari italian jep skenarin e mundshëm: FIFA merr vendimin të dielën

Italia në Kupën e Botës 2022? Gazetari italian jep skenarin e mundshëm: FIFA merr vendimin të dielën
Viola von Cramon për zgjerimin e BE-së: I kemi borxh Kosovës të ecim përpara

Viola von Cramon për zgjerimin e BE-së: I kemi borxh Kosovës të ecim përpara
Mbajini mend mirë, këto janë 4 shenjat e Horoskopit që mund t’ju bindin për çdo gjë

Mbajini mend mirë, këto janë 4 shenjat e Horoskopit që mund t’ju bindin për çdo gjë
Qeveria italiane drejt krijimit, Meloni me Berlusconin e Salivinin takohen me Presidentin, në fundjavë bëhet betimi

Qeveria italiane drejt krijimit, Meloni me Berlusconin e Salivinin takohen me Presidentin, në fundjavë bëhet betimi
Rikthimi i Boris Johnson si kryeministër i Britanisë, flet babai i tij: Ai ka punë të papërfunduara, është momenti i duhur

Rikthimi i Boris Johnson si kryeministër i Britanisë, flet babai i tij: Ai ka punë të papërfunduara, është momenti i duhur
Vdekja e Lear Kurtit/ Komiteti Shqiptar i Helsinkit: Ka pikëpyetje, nuk është dokumentuar hyrja e viktimës në rajon

Vdekja e Lear Kurtit/ Komiteti Shqiptar i Helsinkit: Ka pikëpyetje, nuk është dokumentuar hyrja e viktimës në rajon