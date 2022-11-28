Hidhet shorti i FA Cup, spikat sfida Manchester City-Chelsea

Sapo është hedhur shorti për xhiron e tretë të FA Cup, ku në fushë do të jenë 64 skuadra.

Bie në sy sfida mes Manchester City dhe Chelsea dhe ajo mes Manchester United me Everton.

Ja të gjitha ndeshjet e FA Cup:

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

Middlesbrough vs Brighton

Chesterfield vs West Bromwich Albion

Man City vs Chelsea

Charlton Athletic ose Stockport County vs Walsall

Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

Derby County vs Barnsley

Cardiff City vs Leeds United

Brentford vs West Ham United

Bournemouth vs Burnley

Coventry City vs Wrexham

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic

Oxford United vs Arsenal

Fleetwood Town vs QPR

Liverpool vs Wolves

Grimsby Town vs Burton Albion

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest

Dagenham dhe Redbridge ose Gillingham vs Leicester City

Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City

Bristol City vs Swansea City

Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

Hull City vs Fulham

Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Millwall vs Sheffield United

Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United

Manchester United vs Everton

Reading vs Watford

Ipswich Town vs Rotherham/ h.ll/albeu.com

Shtuar 28.11.2022 21:08

