Hidhet shorti i FA Cup, spikat sfida Manchester City-Chelsea

Sapo është hedhur shorti për xhiron e tretë të FA Cup, ku në fushë do të jenë 64 skuadra.
Bie në sy sfida mes Manchester City dhe Chelsea dhe ajo mes Manchester United me Everton.
Ja të gjitha ndeshjet e FA Cup:
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town
Middlesbrough vs Brighton
Chesterfield vs West Bromwich Albion
Man City vs Chelsea
Charlton Athletic ose Stockport County vs Walsall
Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley
Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth
Derby County vs Barnsley
Cardiff City vs Leeds United
Brentford vs West Ham United
Bournemouth vs Burnley
Coventry City vs Wrexham
Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers
Aston Villa vs Stevenage
Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic
Oxford United vs Arsenal
Fleetwood Town vs QPR
Liverpool vs Wolves
Grimsby Town vs Burton Albion
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
Dagenham dhe Redbridge ose Gillingham vs Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City
Bristol City vs Swansea City
Hartlepool United vs Stoke City
Hull City vs Fulham
Crystal Palace vs Southampton
Millwall vs Sheffield United
Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland
Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United
Manchester United vs Everton
Reading vs Watford
Ipswich Town vs Rotherham/ h.ll/albeu.com