Gazetari i njohur italian zyrtarizon transferimin e parë të Barcelonës

Fabrizio Romano, gazetari i njohur sportiv italian ka konfirmuar se Ferran Torres tashmë është një lojtar i Barcelonës.

Marrëveshja është arritur midis dy ekipeve pasi Barcelona i ofroi në pjatë Manchester City-t 55 milion euro plus 10 milion euro bonuse. Ferran Torres do të ketë një kontratë 5-vjeçare dhe zyrtarizimi do të vijë në orët në vazhdim. /h.ll/albeu.com

Ferrán Torres to Barcelona, done deal confirmed and here we go! The agreement has been completed for €55m plus €10m add ons to Manchester City. 🤝🇪🇸 #FCB

Ferrán will sign a five year deal as new Barcelona players in the coming hours. He’s always been the priority for Xavi. pic.twitter.com/n1LsaHmISQ

