Gazetari i njohur italian zyrtarizon transferimin e parë të Barcelonës

Fabrizio Romano, gazetari i njohur sportiv italian ka konfirmuar se Ferran Torres tashmë është një lojtar i Barcelonës.

Marrëveshja është arritur midis dy ekipeve pasi Barcelona i ofroi në pjatë Manchester City-t 55 milion euro plus 10 milion euro bonuse. Ferran Torres do të ketë një kontratë 5-vjeçare dhe zyrtarizimi do të vijë në orët në vazhdim. /h.ll/albeu.com


Shtuar 22.12.2021 21:19

