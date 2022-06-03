10 perlat e Champions League, goli i Thiago Alcantara më i bukuri (VIDEO)

Goli i Thiago Alcantara kundër Portos është zgjedhur si më i bukuri i sezonit në Champions League për sezonin 2021/22.

UEFA ka publikuar 10 golat më të bukur dhe goditja nga distanca e mesfushorit spanjoll ka marrë vlerësimin maksimal.

Thiago ka lënë pas perlën e Lionel Messit me PSG, kundër Manchester City. Podiumin e mbyll Alex Telles i Manchester United, me golin e realizuar ndaj Villarreal. / h.ll/albeu.com

Shtuar 3.06.2022 14:04

