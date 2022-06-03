10 perlat e Champions League, goli i Thiago Alcantara më i bukuri (VIDEO)

Goli i Thiago Alcantara kundër Portos është zgjedhur si më i bukuri i sezonit në Champions League për sezonin 2021/22.

UEFA ka publikuar 10 golat më të bukur dhe goditja nga distanca e mesfushorit spanjoll ka marrë vlerësimin maksimal.

🔴 Thiago's sublime strike vs Porto has been voted Goal of the Tournament by #UCL fans 🙌#UCLGOTT | @Heineken

* The top 10 goals were selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel & put to a vote. pic.twitter.com/nWRKawGlro

— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 3, 2022