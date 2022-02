Zgjatja e mandatit të Vettingut, OSBE: Nuk ka plan B apo kthim mbrapa në Reformën në Drejtësi

The OSCE Presence in Albania joins the statement of European Union in Albania and U.S. Embassy-Tirana in support of the extension of the vetting institutions’ mandate.

Talking at an annual strategic meeting between the Presence and the Council of Europe Office in Tirana, the Head of Presence, Ambassador Vincenzo Del Monaco, emphasized the tremendous progress so far achieved with the judiciary reform and expressed full confidence in continuous results in the field of combating crime and corruption. Ambassador Del Monaco, in relation to the extension of the judiciary vetting, further reiterated that he does not see a plan B or a way back on the justice reform. /albeu.com