Turqia në krah të Ukrainës, Zelensky: Erdogan ka bllokuar kalimin e anijeve luftarake ruse në Detin e Zi

Presidenti turk, Rexhep Erdogan ka bllokuar kalimin e anijeve luftarake ruse në Detin e Zi, sipas një njoftimi të presidentit të Ukrainës Vlodomyr Zelensky, në Twitter.

 

Gjithashtu, Turqia i ka ofruar Ukrainës ndihmë ushtarake dhe humanitare.

“Ky është një vendim shumë i rëndësishëm. Populli i Ukrainës nuk do ta  harrojë kurrë këtë”, ka shkruar Zelensky.

Shtuar 26.02.2022 15:14

