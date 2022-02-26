Turqia në krah të Ukrainës, Zelensky: Erdogan ka bllokuar kalimin e anijeve luftarake ruse në Detin e Zi

Presidenti turk, Rexhep Erdogan ka bllokuar kalimin e anijeve luftarake ruse në Detin e Zi, sipas një njoftimi të presidentit të Ukrainës Vlodomyr Zelensky, në Twitter.

I thank my friend Mr. President of 🇹🇷 @RTErdogan and the people of 🇹🇷 for their strong support. The ban on the passage of 🇷🇺 warships to the Black Sea and significant military and humanitarian support for 🇺🇦 are extremely important today. The people of 🇺🇦 will never forget that!

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022