Rrjeti “shpërthen” pas lajmit për vdekjen e Raiolës, memet më komike

Lajmi se Raiola u nda nga jeta qarkulloi shumë shpejtë nëpër të gjitha mediat botërore.

Pak minuta më vonë, u raportua se ai nuk kishte vdekur por ishte në gjendje të rëndë, dhe më pas, Raiola ragoi personalisht duke njoftuar në Twitter se ishte gjallë.

Por pas reagimit të tij erdhën shumë postime nëpër rrjete sociale që e kthyen situatën në humor duke e bërë gjendjen komike.

Memet filluan të qarkullojnë me shpejtësi të madhe kudo./ h.ll/albeu.com

Shtuar 28.04.2022 15:58

