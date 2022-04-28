Rrjeti “shpërthen” pas lajmit për vdekjen e Raiolës, memet më komike

Lajmi se Raiola u nda nga jeta qarkulloi shumë shpejtë nëpër të gjitha mediat botërore.

Pak minuta më vonë, u raportua se ai nuk kishte vdekur por ishte në gjendje të rëndë, dhe më pas, Raiola ragoi personalisht duke njoftuar në Twitter se ishte gjallë.

Por pas reagimit të tij erdhën shumë postime nëpër rrjete sociale që e kthyen situatën në humor duke e bërë gjendjen komike.

Memet filluan të qarkullojnë me shpejtësi të madhe kudo./ h.ll/albeu.com

Mino Raiola when he heard City are trying to get rid of agent fee for Haalandpic.twitter.com/pZAvvHqXPw — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 28, 2022

Mino raiola when he realised there were no agent fees in heaven pic.twitter.com/8EZstoZ4Hn — M🇳🇬 (@12emannn) April 28, 2022

VAR have DISALLOWED THE DEATH

Mino Raiola – This is a huge moment pic.twitter.com/5VFCop1nWg — Dory 🦧 (@dorylfc) April 28, 2022

SkySports: Breaking! Manchester City agree £150m deal for Erling Haaland, no agency fee required since super agent Mino Raiola is… Mino Raiola: pic.twitter.com/rgglYbcoBW — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) April 28, 2022

Pep Guardiola going up to Mino Raiola and whispering “We don’t need to give you agent sign on fees any more, you are no longer here”. Mino Raiola – pic.twitter.com/OcptRHXbOM 😭😭😭😭 — 🇦🇺⚽️S.\m⚽️🇦🇺 (@MelbourneBlokee) April 28, 2022

Mino Raiola tweeting from the ICU pic.twitter.com/P8dz06snR6 — . (@Nigerianscamsss) April 28, 2022