Në krye të fronit, Ibrahimovic çon në “qiellin e shtatë” tifozët e Milanit (VIDEO)

Vijon turi i autobusit të Milani, i cili prej orën po tërheq vëmendjen e botës së futbollit me festën e tyre të Scudettos.
Autobusi i hapur mbërriti në Piazza Duomo, i mirëpritur nga mijëra tifozë. Koret dhe festimet e para në rrugët e Milanos kanë pushtuar rrjetet sociale.
Ibrahimovic duket në krye të autobusit, duke brohoritur me të madhe dhe duke çuar në “ajër” tifozët e pranishëm./ h.ll/albeu.com
🔴⚫️ #Ibrahimovic manda in delirio i tifosi del #Milan alzandosi in piedi sul bus
