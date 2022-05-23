Në krye të fronit, Ibrahimovic çon në “qiellin e shtatë” tifozët e Milanit (VIDEO)

Vijon turi i autobusit të Milani, i cili prej orën po tërheq vëmendjen e botës së futbollit me festën e tyre të Scudettos.

Autobusi i hapur mbërriti në Piazza Duomo, i mirëpritur nga mijëra tifozë. Koret dhe festimet e para në rrugët e Milanos kanë pushtuar rrjetet sociale.

Ibrahimovic duket në krye të autobusit, duke brohoritur me të madhe dhe duke çuar në “ajër” tifozët e pranishëm./ h.ll/albeu.com

Shtuar 23.05.2022 21:32

