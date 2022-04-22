Lëkundje të forta tërmeti në Ballkan, ndihet në Tiranë dhe në rethe

Lëkundje tërmeti janë ndjerë rreth orës 23:05 minuta të mbrëmjes së sotme. Lëkundjet janë ndjerë në Tiranë, Shkodër, Fier.

Lekundja e fundit që ka regjistruar Qendra sizmiologjike EMSC eshte ajo në Bosnje Hercegovine me magnitude 6 te shkalles rihter.

Lëkundjet kanë zgjatur disa sekonda.

#Earthquake (#zemljotres) possibly felt 16 sec ago in #Bosnia&Herzegovina. Felt it? Tell us via:

⚠ Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon! pic.twitter.com/uN6OTT4xTq

— EMSC (@LastQuake) April 22, 2022