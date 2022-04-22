Lëkundje të forta tërmeti në Ballkan, ndihet në Tiranë dhe në rethe

Lëkundje tërmeti janë ndjerë rreth orës 23:05 minuta të mbrëmjes së sotme. Lëkundjet janë ndjerë në Tiranë, Shkodër, Fier.

Lekundja e fundit që ka regjistruar Qendra sizmiologjike EMSC eshte ajo në Bosnje Hercegovine me magnitude 6 te shkalles rihter.

Lëkundjet kanë zgjatur disa sekonda.

Shtuar 22.04.2022 23:11

Tags: , ,
Parashikimi i motit për datën 24 mars 2022

Parashikimi i motit për datën 24 mars 2022
IGJEUM jep detaje për tërmetin e fortë që u ndie dhe në Shqipëri

IGJEUM jep detaje për tërmetin e fortë që u ndie dhe në Shqipëri
Horoskopi 23 Prill: Çfarë kanë parashikuar yjet për secilën shenjë

Horoskopi 23 Prill: Çfarë kanë parashikuar yjet për secilën shenjë
Sazan Guri i bindur: Unë do të jem president, e kam në ADN

Sazan Guri i bindur: Unë do të jem president, e kam në ADN
Komisioni i Ligjeve: Rritje pagash për administratën e organeve të Vettingut

Komisioni i Ligjeve: Rritje pagash për administratën e organeve të Vettingut
Gjendet një i vdekur në Tiranë

Gjendet një i vdekur në Tiranë
Cili do të jetë ndikimi nëse Evropa heq dorë nga nafta ruse?

Cili do të jetë ndikimi nëse Evropa heq dorë nga nafta ruse?
Tajvani dërgon 8 milionë dollarë ndihmë për Kievin

Tajvani dërgon 8 milionë dollarë ndihmë për Kievin