Kamala Harris tregon çmimin që do paguajë Rusia (FOTO LAJM)

Zëvendëspresidentja e SHBA-së, Kamala Harris, teksa ka vizituar Poloninë mbrëmjen e djeshme, është shprehur se Rusia do ta paguajë shtrenjtë sulmin mbi Ukrainën.

Harris tha se do të diskutojë me Poloninë, disa pika që do ta detyrojnë Rusinë të paguajë një çmim shumë të lartë për pushtimin e Ukrainës, shkruan The Guardian

Gjatë një vizite në Varshavë, ajo tha gjithashtu se Polonia po bën “punë të jashtëzakonshme” duke ndihmuar refugjatët ukrainas.

Pas Varshavës, Harris do të udhëtojë në Bukuresht, Rumani./albeu.com/