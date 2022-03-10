Kamala Harris tregon çmimin që do paguajë Rusia (FOTO LAJM)

Zëvendëspresidentja e SHBA-së, Kamala Harris, teksa ka vizituar Poloninë mbrëmjen e djeshme, është shprehur se Rusia do ta paguajë shtrenjtë sulmin mbi Ukrainën.

Harris tha se do të diskutojë me Poloninë, disa pika që do ta detyrojnë Rusinë të paguajë një çmim shumë të lartë për pushtimin e Ukrainës, shkruan The Guardian

I am en route to ëarsaë, Poland and later this ëeek to Bucharest, Romania. This trip comes at an important moment as the United States continues to demonstrate unity ëith our NATO Allies and provide support to the people of Ukraine in response to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Gjatë një vizite në Varshavë, ajo tha gjithashtu se Polonia po bën “punë të jashtëzakonshme” duke ndihmuar refugjatët ukrainas.

Pas Varshavës, Harris do të udhëtojë në Bukuresht, Rumani./albeu.com/

Shtuar 10.03.2022 11:10

