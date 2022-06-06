Johnson bisedë telefonike me Zelenskyn, çfarë diskutuan dy liderët

Boris Johnson dhe Volodymyr Zelensky kanë zhvilluar një bisedë telefonike mëngjesin e sotëm. Telefonata vjen pasi Johnson përballet me një votëbesim sot. Nëse ai humbet, ai do të tërhiqet si kryeministër i Mbretërisë së Bashkuar.

Dyshja folën për zhbllokimin e porteve, duke iu referuar bllokadës detare të Moskës ndaj Ukrainës, e cila e ka lënë këtë të fundit të paaftë të eksportojë shumë nga prodhimet e saj bujqësore, shkroi Zelensky në Twitter./albeu.com

Shtuar 6.06.2022 13:25

