Johnson bisedë telefonike me Zelenskyn, çfarë diskutuan dy liderët

Boris Johnson dhe Volodymyr Zelensky kanë zhvilluar një bisedë telefonike mëngjesin e sotëm. Telefonata vjen pasi Johnson përballet me një votëbesim sot. Nëse ai humbet, ai do të tërhiqet si kryeministër i Mbretërisë së Bashkuar.

Dyshja folën për zhbllokimin e porteve, duke iu referuar bllokadës detare të Moskës ndaj Ukrainës, e cila e ka lënë këtë të fundit të paaftë të eksportojë shumë nga prodhimet e saj bujqësore, shkroi Zelensky në Twitter./albeu.com

Talked with @BorisJohnson. Told about the situation on the front. Received confirmation of a new enhanced defense support package for 🇺🇦. Raised the issue of intensifying work on security guarantees. Jointly with 🇬🇧 we’re looking for ways to avoid the food crisis & unblock ports.

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 6, 2022