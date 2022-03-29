iPhone 14 me kamer 48 megapikselë (FOTO)

Ndryshe nga thashethemet, gjenerata e ardhshme e telefonave premium Apple (iPhone 14 Pro dhe Pro Max) vjen me një modul kamere 48 megapikselë.

Kjo është e pashmangshme, kryesisht për shkak të lenteve kryesore që do të zëvendësojnë atë aktuale (12 MP) , pohon insajderi i besueshëm Ming-Chi Kuo. /albeu.com/

Shtuar 29.03.2022 16:24

