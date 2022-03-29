iPhone 14 me kamer 48 megapikselë (FOTO)

Ndryshe nga thashethemet, gjenerata e ardhshme e telefonave premium Apple (iPhone 14 Pro dhe Pro Max) vjen me një modul kamere 48 megapikselë.

Kjo është e pashmangshme, kryesisht për shkak të lenteve kryesore që do të zëvendësojnë atë aktuale (12 MP) , pohon insajderi i besueshëm Ming-Chi Kuo. /albeu.com/

The main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the 14 Pro/Pro Max is upgrading the wide camera to 48MP (vs. 13 Pro/Pro Max’s 12MP). The diagonal length of 48MP CIS will increase by 25-35%, and the height of 48MP’s 7P lens will increase by 5-10%. https://t.co/lrwgmnLNce

— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 27, 2022