Golden Globes 2024, lista e plotë e fituesve

Janë shpallur fituesit e Golden Globe, ku “Barbenheimer” ka siguruar më shumë trofe. Biografia e Christopher Nolan për J. Robert Oppenheimer, mori një sërë çmimesh të mëdha, duke përfshirë dramën më të mirë të filmit, regjinë më të mirë (Christopher Nolan) dhe aktorin më të mirë të dramës (Cillian Murphy).

Kompozitori Ludwig Göransson mori gjithashtu një çmim për partiturën më të mirë origjinale.

“Barbie” ishte filmi më i nominuar përpara ceremonisë së së dielës, por në fund, mori vetëm dy çmime.

Në televizion, “Succession”, “The Bear” dhe “Beef” sunduan kategoritë.

“Succession” i Max mori më shumë çmime nga çdo shfaqje televizive, duke fituar katër statuja.

“The Bear” i FX mori tre çmime, kategoria e komedisë më të mirë televizive, aktori më i mirë i komedisë për Jeremy Allen White dhe aktorja më e mirë e humorit për Ayo Edebiri.

“Beef” i Netflix, në lidhje me një incident të tërbimit rrugor të turbullt, fitoi gjithashtu tre çmime, duke përfshirë serialin më të mirë të kufizuar dhe nderimet individuale për yjet Ali Wong dhe Steven Yeun.

Filmi më i mirë – dramë

Oppenheimer – FITUES
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Anatomy of a Fall

Aktorja më e mirë – dramë

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon – FITUESE
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening, Nyad
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Filmi më i mirë – muzikal ose komedi

Barbie
Poor Things – FITUES
American Fiction
The Holdovers
May December
Air

Aktori më i mirë  – muzikal ose komedi

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers – FITUES
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Seriali më i mirë – dramë

1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession – FITUES

Aktorja më e mirë në një serial televiziv – dramë

Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession – FITUESE
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse

Seriali më i mirë – muzikal ose komedi

The Bear – FITUES
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Barry

Mini-seriali më mirë, antologji ose film televiziv

All the Light We Cannot See
Beef – FITUES
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry

Arritje kinematografike dhe shitje në kinema

Barbie – FITUES
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Kënga më e mirë origjinale

Addicted to Romance – Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa (She Came to Me)
Dance the Night – Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
I’m Just Ken – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
Peaches – Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros Move)
Road to Freedom – Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)
What Was I Made For? – Billie Eilish, Finneas (Barbie) – FITUES

Kompozimi më i mirë

Ludwig Goransson, Oppenheimer – FITUES
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Aktori më i mirë – dramë

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – FITUES
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Aktorja më e mirë – muzikal ose komedi

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things – FITUES

Regjisori/ja më i/e mirë

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – FITUES
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives

Filmi më i mirë i animuar

The Boy and the Heron – FITUES
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros Movie
Suzume
Wish

Aktori më i mirë në një serial – dramë

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin, Succession – FITUES
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Brian Cox, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Dominic West, The Crown

Aktorja më e mirë në një serial televiziv – muzikal ose komedi

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – FITUESE
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Filmi më i mirë në gjuhë të huaj (jo anglisht)

Anatomy of a Fall – FITUES
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest

Aktori më i mirë në një serial televiziv – muzikal ose komedi

Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – FITUES

Skenari më i mirë

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach – Barbie
Tony McNamara – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song – Past Lives
Justine Triet, Arthur Harari – Anatomy of a Fall – FITUES

Aktori më i mirë në rol dytësor në një serial televiziv

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – FITUES
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss–Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Aktorja më e mirë në rol dytësor në një serial televiziv

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – FITUESE
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Aktori më i mirë në rol dytësor

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer – FITUES
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Aktorja më e mirë në rol dytësor

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – FITUESE

 


