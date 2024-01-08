Golden Globes 2024, lista e plotë e fituesve

Janë shpallur fituesit e Golden Globe, ku “Barbenheimer” ka siguruar më shumë trofe. Biografia e Christopher Nolan për J. Robert Oppenheimer, mori një sërë çmimesh të mëdha, duke përfshirë dramën më të mirë të filmit, regjinë më të mirë (Christopher Nolan) dhe aktorin më të mirë të dramës (Cillian Murphy).

Kompozitori Ludwig Göransson mori gjithashtu një çmim për partiturën më të mirë origjinale.

“Barbie” ishte filmi më i nominuar përpara ceremonisë së së dielës, por në fund, mori vetëm dy çmime.

Në televizion, “Succession”, “The Bear” dhe “Beef” sunduan kategoritë.

“Succession” i Max mori më shumë çmime nga çdo shfaqje televizive, duke fituar katër statuja.

“The Bear” i FX mori tre çmime, kategoria e komedisë më të mirë televizive, aktori më i mirë i komedisë për Jeremy Allen White dhe aktorja më e mirë e humorit për Ayo Edebiri.

“Beef” i Netflix, në lidhje me një incident të tërbimit rrugor të turbullt, fitoi gjithashtu tre çmime, duke përfshirë serialin më të mirë të kufizuar dhe nderimet individuale për yjet Ali Wong dhe Steven Yeun.

Të gjithë fituesit nga bota e televizionit dhe filmit në Golden Globes 2024.

Filmi më i mirë – dramë

Oppenheimer – FITUES

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Aktorja më e mirë – dramë

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon – FITUESE

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening, Nyad

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Filmi më i mirë – muzikal ose komedi

Barbie

Poor Things – FITUES

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air

Aktori më i mirë – muzikal ose komedi

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers – FITUES

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Seriali më i mirë – dramë

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession – FITUES

Aktorja më e mirë në një serial televiziv – dramë

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession – FITUESE

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Seriali më i mirë – muzikal ose komedi

The Bear – FITUES

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Barry

Mini-seriali më mirë, antologji ose film televiziv

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef – FITUES

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Arritje kinematografike dhe shitje në kinema

Barbie – FITUES

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Kënga më e mirë origjinale

Addicted to Romance – Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa (She Came to Me)

Dance the Night – Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)

I’m Just Ken – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)

Peaches – Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros Move)

Road to Freedom – Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)

What Was I Made For? – Billie Eilish, Finneas (Barbie) – FITUES

Kompozimi më i mirë

Ludwig Goransson, Oppenheimer – FITUES

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Aktori më i mirë – dramë

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – FITUES

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Aktorja më e mirë – muzikal ose komedi

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things – FITUES

Regjisori/ja më i/e mirë

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – FITUES

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Filmi më i mirë i animuar

The Boy and the Heron – FITUES

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Suzume

Wish

Aktori më i mirë në një serial – dramë

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin, Succession – FITUES

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Brian Cox, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Dominic West, The Crown

Aktorja më e mirë në një serial televiziv – muzikal ose komedi

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – FITUESE

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Filmi më i mirë në gjuhë të huaj (jo anglisht)

Anatomy of a Fall – FITUES

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Aktori më i mirë në një serial televiziv – muzikal ose komedi

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – FITUES

Skenari më i mirë

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach – Barbie

Tony McNamara – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song – Past Lives

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari – Anatomy of a Fall – FITUES

Aktori më i mirë në rol dytësor në një serial televiziv

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – FITUES

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss–Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Aktorja më e mirë në rol dytësor në një serial televiziv

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – FITUESE

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Aktori më i mirë në rol dytësor

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer – FITUES

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Aktorja më e mirë në rol dytësor

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – FITUESE