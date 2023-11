E rëndë, kampioni i boksit plagos 4 persona me pistoletë në mes të rrugës (VIDEO)

Agjencia ruse e lajmeve TASS publikoi një video shqetësuese ku shihet ish-kampioni evropian i boksit Nikita Ivanov duke plagosur katër persona.

European boxing champion Nikita Ivanov started shooting near a restaurant in the center of Moscow (he pulls out the gun and begins shooting at the 2:17 mark)

Four people were injured, and the shooter, Ivanov, was detained.

According to RIA Novosti, the shooting occurred in the… pic.twitter.com/Z3VacMkUBB

