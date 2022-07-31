Dëshironi të hidhni foto në Instagram dhe nuk dini thënien që do e shoqëroni? Ja disa që do ju vinë në ndihmë

Nëse je një nga ato njerëz që mendohen 30 minuta për të gjetur se çfarë të shkruajnë poshtë fotos së Instagramit, jemi këtu për ty! Më poshtë ke ca nga përshkrimet më interesante që mund të vendoshësh poshtë një fotoje nga plazhi.

Të gjitha shprehjet janë lënë në anglisht, meqënëse ato përdoren më shpesh në Instagram.

1. “Sea what I sea.”

2. “Dear sea, feel free to take the spotlight in my selfies any day.”

3. “The memories will last forever… just like the sand at the bottom of my bag.”

4. “I was mermaid for this sea-sun.”

5. “B.E.A.C.H: best escape anyone can have.”

6. “I don’t need a DNA test to prove I’m part mermaid.”

7. “Happiness comes in large, surfable waves.”

8. “Long time no sea. Let’s fix that ASAP.”

9. “Just like the sea, I can be a little salty.”

10. “Sun & sea is all I need”

11. “See the line where the sky meets the sea? It calls me. And no one knows, how far it goes.” — Moana, “How Far I’ll Go”

12. “If I don’t answer, try calling me on my shell phone.”

13. “Doing my best Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid’ impression today.”

14. “Felt cute, might sit in front of the sea for a little while.”

15. “Dear sea, thank you for making us feel tiny, humble, inspired, and salty all at once.”

16. “Quitting my job to be a full-time mermaid.”

17. “The sea was waving, so I waved back.”

18. “Sorry, my shell phone’s out of service.”

19. “Son of a beach.”

20. “A healthy dose of vitamin sea.”

21. “The ocean was waving, so I waved back.”

22. “High tides & good vibes.”

23. “Everyone should believe in something. I believe I should go to the beach.”

24. “Today, I decided to make waves.”

25. “Resting Beach Face”

26. “All good things come in waves.”

27. “Life is the bubbles under the sea.”

28. “Salt water cures all wounds.”

29. “The voice of the sea speaks to the soul.”

30. “Sorry, my shell phone’s out of service.”