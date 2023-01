E rëndë në SHBA, 6-vjeçari qëllon mësuesen me armë zjarri

Një ngjarje e rëndë ka ndodhur në Virxhinia të SHBA-ve. Një 6-vjeçar ka qëlluar me armë zjarri mësuesen e tij në një shkollë të Virxhinias.

Ngjarja ka ndodhur ditën e djeshme, 6 Janar.

There was a terrifying shooting inside an elementary school classroom in Newport News, Virginia late this afternoon. A female teacher was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and a 6-year-old student was taken into custody after the shooting. pic.twitter.com/kJDd7ARmeJ

— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 7, 2023