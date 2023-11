Blinken takohet me homologun turk në Bruksel

Ministri i Jashtëm turk Hakan Fidan u takua me homologun e tij amerikan Anthony Blinken. Takimi i tyre u zhvillua në Bruksel, konkretisht para takimit të ministrave të jashtëm.

Minister of Foreign Affairs @HakanFidan met with Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, in Brussels.

The meeting took place before the Meeting of #NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs and the Ministers discussed the recent developments in Gaza and Sweden’s NATO membership… pic.twitter.com/nATLRewHNh

— Turkish MFA (@MFATurkiye) November 28, 2023