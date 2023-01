Bill Gates i futet biznesit të lopëve

🐄 🌿 Fresh funding for a seaweed-feed additive

• Rumin8 raised $12M to make synthetic bromoform (active ingredient in red seaweed) to reduce ruminant methane emissions

• 1/2 of all investment in seaweed since 2019 has gone into 2 sectors, methane reduction being one of them. pic.twitter.com/edIZghEvG5

— nvo (@nickvanosdol) January 23, 2023