Babai humbi jetën nga sulmet ruse, vogëlushja nxirret e gjallë nga rrënojat në Kiev (VIDEO)

Një vogëlushe 7-vjeçare është nxjerrë e gjallë nga rrënojat e sulmeve ruse mbi Kiev, që u regjistruan në orët e para të mëngjesit të sotëm.
The body of the mother was stuck under a tile of concrete. The woman screamed in pain for hours, as rescuers worked and the neighbors prayed. pic.twitter.com/A8a2xLFBBL
— Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) June 26, 2022
7 yo girl was pulled out from the rubble in #Kyiv this morning. Her father was killed and her mother stuck under the debris for hours. pic.twitter.com/qdz5cw181J
— Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) June 26, 2022