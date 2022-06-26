Babai humbi jetën nga sulmet ruse, vogëlushja nxirret e gjallë nga rrënojat në Kiev (VIDEO)

Një vogëlushe 7-vjeçare është nxjerrë e gjallë nga rrënojat e sulmeve ruse mbi Kiev, që u regjistruan në orët e para të mëngjesit të sotëm.

Nga sulmet ka humbur jetën një person, ka bërë me dije ish-zëdhënësja e presidentit ukrainas, Volodymyr Zelensky, Iuliia Mendel. Ndërkohë, politikania ukrainase, Lesia Vasylenko, ka njoftuar se viktima është babai i vajzës 7 vjeçe, e cila është lënduar në këtë sulm.

Vasylenko ka shtuar se numri i të lënduarve ka shkuar në shtatë, ku pas shkrepjes së tetë raketave mbi ndërtesat kolektive filloi të ndodhë shembja e tyre./albeu.com

Shtuar 26.06.2022 13:41

