The 30th protest is being held today, citizens demand Edi Rama’s non-negotiable resignation!

This Monday, June 29, 2026, the 30th protest against the government will be held, while organizers have called on citizens from across the country, as well as Albanians in the diaspora, to join the gathering in Tirana.

The gathering of protesters is scheduled to begin at 19:00 in Skanderbeg Square, after which the march will continue toward the Prime Minister’s Office, where protesters will remain to express their demands.

Të lidhura

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The main demand of the protest remains the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. Organizers have declared that the protests will continue until this demand is met, inviting citizens to participate in large numbers in what is described as the 30th consecutive protest, which also marks one month since the protests began.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 08:05

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