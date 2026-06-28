Tetovo steps up controls and traffic regulation ahead of the arrival of expatriates

As expatriates begin to arrive and the Tetovo Cultural Summer gets underway, there will be an increased police presence on the streets of Tetovo. According to the announcements, police officers will be stationed along the city’s main roads roughly every thirty meters, while special teams will be deployed at the entrances and exits of Tetovo to direct vehicles and prevent congestion.

Fatmir Rexhepi, spokesperson for the Tetovo Department of Internal Affairs, said it is planned for police officers to be present at every intersection, as well as in other problematic areas, to prevent double parking and the blocking of areas near intersections, with the aim of easing traffic flow. He added that the tow truck will also be in operation, removing vehicles that obstruct traffic. According to him, during this period additional police inspectors wearing police vests will also be deployed, and they will take measures and carry out activities related to possible criminal offenses as well.

Të lidhura

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Meanwhile, the Mayor of the Municipality of Tetovo, Bilall Kasami, called on citizens to use public transport as much as possible during this period, so that expatriates can move more easily around the city.

Kasami stressed that Tetovo already offers free public transport and for this reason asked permanent residents of the municipality not to use their cars to go into the city, but to choose public transport instead. He also announced that at the next council meeting, several roads will be regulated to become one-way streets, which is expected to help ease vehicle traffic.

The mayor also spoke about a new feature this year, saying that work will continue intensively to complete this boulevard, which during the next month will be turned into a pedestrian-only zone from seven in the evening until twelve at night. According to him, all cultural summer activities related to young people will be organized precisely on this boulevard./Alsat.mk.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 20:04

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