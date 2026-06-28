PHOTO/ Crash at the Kamza roundabout, a car speeding hits two parked taxis

A car accident occurred a few minutes ago at the Kamza roundabout, where one vehicle collided with two parked taxis.

According to sources at the scene speaking to JOQ Albania, the vehicle suspected of causing the accident was traveling at high speed, lost control, and then struck the two stopped vehicles.

Të lidhura None found

Footage received by the newsroom shows that the vehicle involved in the crash sustained major damage, while the two taxis were also damaged.

Preliminary reports from the scene say that, fortunately, there are no seriously injured people. Sources say that several people suffered minor injuries, while the material damage is considerable.

Authorities are expected to shed light on all the circumstances of the accident and determine the cause of the crash.