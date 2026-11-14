Pandeli Majko at Socialist Party assembly: I have information about 1,000 hours of explicit and corruption-related footage; resign before it is released

During a closed-door meeting of the Socialist Party’s National Assembly, former prime minister and former MP Pandeli Majko made a striking statement, according to sources at the meeting.

The sources said Majko spoke of around 1,000 hours of footage allegedly showing Socialist Party figures in explicit and corruption-related videos.

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“I have information that Socialist Party figures appear in explicit and corruption-related videos among 1,000 hours of footage. It would be best for you to resign before the videos come out. Don’t put the party and your colleagues in an awkward position,” Majko is reported to have said.

According to the same sources, he urged anyone who may appear in the footage to resign from their posts before it is released, should that happen.

The statement was reportedly made during a tense Socialist Party assembly meeting. At the same meeting, Prime Minister Edi Rama called for Elisa Spiropali and Plarent Ndreca to be expelled from the Socialist Party.