NAMES/ They held a customer hostage and assaulted her after she returned a refrigerator; two appliance store owners arrested! 41-year-old burns police officer with cigarette

Two people have been arrested by Tirana Police after allegedly threatening a customer, holding her hostage and violently resisting police officers during the intervention.

The incident took place in the Ish-Dogana area, where Sefedin Ahmetaj, 63, and Edjola Harunaj, 41, owners of an appliance store, were caught in the act and arrested.

Të lidhura None found

According to police, the conflict began after the customer went to the store to return a display refrigerator which, according to her, was not working, and asked for a refund of the amount paid.

Her request was allegedly opposed by the two owners, who then kept her inside the business premises against her will. According to preliminary information, the customer was held and assaulted in the business for about two hours.

During the intervention by police services to clarify the situation, Edjola Harunaj allegedly struck a police officer in the line of duty, causing minor injuries.

According to preliminary information, she is suspected of burning the officer’s hand with a cigarette during the conflict.

Announcement:

After threatening a customer, depriving her of her liberty, and resisting and assaulting police officers in the line of duty, 2 citizens, owners of a store, were placed in handcuffs.

Services of Police Station No. 6 arrested in flagrante delicto the citizens S. A., 63, and E. H., 41, after they were suspected, during a conflict over trivial motives with a customer at an appliance store in the Ish-Dogana area, of threatening her, depriving her of her liberty by keeping her against her will on the premises of the business, and using physical violence against her. During the intervention by police services, these citizens violently resisted police officers, while citizen E. H. is suspected of striking a police officer in the line of duty, causing minor injuries.